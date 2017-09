Sept 10 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :

* Starts another nursing home project

* Lease agreement for 20 years

* Total project volume (sale) stands at around 11.0 million euros ($12.3 million)

* Construction should take place still in 2015, and completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)