FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RBS to sell portfolio of corporate loans to CCB, China
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBS to sell portfolio of corporate loans to CCB, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* Sale of portfolio of corporate loan commitments

* Completion of transaction is subject to client consents

* Cash consideration is expected to be approximately 498 million stg, generating a profit on disposal of around 4 million stg

* Portfolio sold to CCB comprises 594 million stg of loan commitments with drawn assets of 494 million stg as of July 31, 2015

* Transaction is expected to be substantially completed during Q4 2015

* Sale proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes

* Portfolio generated a profit after tax of 2 million stg in year ended Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.