BRIEF-RBS to sell portfolio of corporate loans to CCB, China

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* Sale of portfolio of corporate loan commitments

* Completion of transaction is subject to client consents

* Cash consideration is expected to be approximately 498 million stg, generating a profit on disposal of around 4 million stg

* Portfolio sold to CCB comprises 594 million stg of loan commitments with drawn assets of 494 million stg as of July 31, 2015

* Transaction is expected to be substantially completed during Q4 2015

* Sale proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes

* Portfolio generated a profit after tax of 2 million stg in year ended Dec. 31, 2014