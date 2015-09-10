FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BTG says Wellstat's NDA for uridine triacetate to be reviewed by US FDA
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 10, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BTG says Wellstat's NDA for uridine triacetate to be reviewed by US FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Btg Plc

* Wellstat Therapeutics` New Drug Application (NDA) for uridine triacetate has been accepted for review by United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA)

* FDA has provided an Anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date in March 2016

* NDA seeks FDA approval of uridine triacetate as treatment for patients at risk of serious toxicity

* Wellstat Therapeutics retains certain rights to exercise an option to co-promote uridine triacetate

* Terms of co-promote have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.