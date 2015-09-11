FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ikf acquires OTI and signs contract for rent of business unit from Ittierre
#Financials
September 11, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ikf acquires OTI and signs contract for rent of business unit from Ittierre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - IKF SpA :

* Acquires Officine Tessili Italiane Srl (OTI)

* Acquired 51 percent of OTI share capital from Holding del Conte Srl(HDC) and 49 percent from Antonio Bianchi

* For the acquisition of shares held by HDC prior authorization of Court of Milan was needed as they were seized by the Court for prior events

* 100 percent of stake in OTI was acquired for 312,750 euros ($353,063.48)

* A part of the price was paid in the name and on behalf of Multi900 SpA in IKF shares

* OTI signs contract for rent of business unit from Ittierre SpA with an option for acquisition of the unit for consideration of 1,050,000 euros at the expiry date of rent contract on June 30, 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

