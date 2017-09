Sept 11 (Reuters) - RMB Holdings Ltd :

* Dividend +21 pct to 276.0 cents intrinsic value +31 pct to 7 140.1 cents

* FY normalised earnings +15 pct to 507.0 cents

* Commodity prices remained under pressure, mainly due to strain in Chinese economy

* Regulatory changes will negatively impact profitability of certain retail lending and transactional business lines