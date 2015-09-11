FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great Portland Estates says has pre-let office space at One Rathbone Square to Facebook UK
September 11, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Great Portland Estates says has pre-let office space at One Rathbone Square to Facebook UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc

* Announces that it has pre-let all of office space in its development at Rathbone Square, W1 to Facebook UK Ltd (Facebook).

* Facebook has signed an unconditional agreement to lease 227,324 sq. ft., representing all of consented office space at Rathbone Square

* Facebook will occupy building on a 15 year term without break from practical completion to shell and core condition paying an initial rent of £16.9 million

* Has also agreed to provide Facebook rights of first offer on office space at 73/89 Oxford Street, W1, known as 1 Dean Street

* Following this pre- letting, 87% by value of Rathbone Square will be either pre-let or pre-sold. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
