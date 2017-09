Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bricorama SA :

* Confirms its approach to take over Mr Bricolage with offer price of 15 euros ($16.9) per share

* Says is not able to indicate at this point whether this operation will take place

Source text: bit.ly/1Kcu2Ee Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)