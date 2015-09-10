FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
September 10, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Transgene H1 net loss widens to 28.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Transgene SA :

* Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2015 amounted to 5.3 million euros ($6.0 million), compared to 6.1 million euros for the same period in 2014

* 53.0 million euros in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2015

* Full year 2015 cash burn guidance reduced to 35 - 40 million euros

* H1 operating loss from continuing operations of 20.2 million euros versus loss of 19.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss 28.1 million euros versus loss of 25.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1EQjJKd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
