BRIEF-Transgene H1 net loss widens to 28.1 mln euros

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Transgene SA :

* Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2015 amounted to 5.3 million euros ($6.0 million), compared to 6.1 million euros for the same period in 2014

* 53.0 million euros in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2015

* Full year 2015 cash burn guidance reduced to 35 - 40 million euros

* H1 operating loss from continuing operations of 20.2 million euros versus loss of 19.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss 28.1 million euros versus loss of 25.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1EQjJKd

