BRIEF-Mauna Kea announces publication of breast cancer study

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Announced today the publication of results from a clinical study on the use of CLE through Cellvizio in the scientific journal Breast Cancer Research and Treatment

* Average accuracy of interpretation of the images obtained by Cellvizio was 94 pct among pathologists and 92 pct among surgeons

* Researchers assessed possibility of getting image of morphology of neoplastic breast tissue (pre-cancer) and non-neoplastic from confocal miniprobe endomicroscopy

