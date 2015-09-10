FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mauna Kea announces publication of breast cancer study
September 10, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mauna Kea announces publication of breast cancer study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Announced today the publication of results from a clinical study on the use of CLE through Cellvizio in the scientific journal Breast Cancer Research and Treatment

* Average accuracy of interpretation of the images obtained by Cellvizio was 94 pct among pathologists and 92 pct among surgeons

* Researchers assessed possibility of getting image of morphology of neoplastic breast tissue (pre-cancer) and non-neoplastic from confocal miniprobe endomicroscopy

Source text: bit.ly/1NkgYSB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

