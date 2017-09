Sept 11 (Reuters) - Fundamenta Real Estate AG :

* Reports H1 net income profit jump by 92.4 percent to 6.44 million Swiss francs ($6.62 million)

* H1 rental income increases by 5.7 percent to 8.47 million francs

* H1 EBIT excluding revaluation effect is 5.553 million francs versus 5.491 million francs a year ago

* Says is expected to inform about capital increase in the end of September 2015