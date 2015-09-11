FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding publishes final terms of ordinary capital increase
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 11, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding publishes final terms of ordinary capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* Proposes to its shareholders to increase share capital from previously 76,547,532.60 Swiss francs to 183,714,081.60 Swiss francs ($188.77 million) through issuance of 25,515,845 new registered shares with a nominal value of 4.20 francs each

* Shareholders will be offered for every 5 existing registered shares held 7 new registered shares at a subscription price of 8.10 francs per new registered share Source text: bit.ly/1O4QK8c Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9732 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.