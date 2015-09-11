BRIEF-Temenos Group signs Nordea core banking replacement and upgrades guidance

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG :

* Sees FY total non-IFRS revenue growth of 20.5 percent to 24.5 percent(implying non-IFRS revenue of $536 million to $553 million, up from $526 million to $548 million)

* Sees FY non-IFRS EBIT of $153 million to $158 million, up from $150 million to $156 million, implying a non-IFRS EBIT margin of 28.5 percent

* Says Nordea selects Accenture and Temenos to help replace its core banking systems across Nordics as part of broader “simplification” program

* Signs agreement to provide Nordea with new core banking platform

* System integration and consulting services around the core replacement to be provided by Accenture Source text: bit.ly/1F0z8aR, bit.ly/1VRan5l, bit.ly/1L5I3Jf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)