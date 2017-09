Sept 11 (Reuters) - Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Italiaonline SpA files documentation for mandatory public takeover bid on Seat Pagine Gialle shares

* Total value of mandatory public takeover bid on Seat Pagine Gialle shares is 114,455,874.96 euros ($129.16 million)

* Italiaonline SpA will recognize each subscriber to the mandatory public takeover bid a cash price of 0.0039 euro per share with dividend

