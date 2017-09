Sept 11 (Reuters) - Itv Plc

* Itv Plc announces eur 600m euro bond issue

* Has issued a 7 year eur 600 million euro bond at a fixed coupon of 2.125%

* Xpected issue will close and settle on 21 September, 2015 and will mature on 21 September 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)