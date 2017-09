Sept 11 (Reuters) - Konfrut Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Says Hatay-Dortyol production facility to be closed down as of September 15

* Machines and equipments will be transferred to Denizli Akkent facility

* No negative effect is expected on production capacity and sales revenue

