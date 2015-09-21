FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schaeffler to rearrange debt worth 3.6 bln eur
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schaeffler to rearrange debt worth 3.6 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F

* Says creates new financing structure

* Says reduction of financial indebtedness through placement of shares of schaeffler ag

* Says to rearrange external financial debt worth 3.6 billion eur in context of the envisaged placement of schaeffler ag shares

* Says syndicate consisting of four banks has committed to provide a term loan, a revolving credit facility and a bridge loan to be taken out by issuance of new bonds

* Says all outstanding bonds of schaeffler holding finance b.v. Will be redeemed subject to certain financing conditions, including the closing of the share placement Source text: here Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.