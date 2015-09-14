FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Sanofi announces successful completion of LixiLan-L, guidance unchaged
#Healthcare
September 14, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Sanofi announces successful completion of LixiLan-L, guidance unchaged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Sanofi announced the successful completion of LixiLan-L, the second pivotal phase III trial with LixiLan to demonstrate positive results

* Says LixiLan-O and LixiLan-L, regulatory submissions of LixiLan remain on track for Q4 2015 in us and Q1 2016 in Europe

* Completion of Lixilan-L trial does not change Zealand’s financial guidance for 2015, which includes expected milestone payments from license partners of up to 155 million Danish crowns (21 million euros) ($23.82 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
