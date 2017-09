Sept 14 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical AB :

* Issue was subscribed for by shareholders to about 98 pct

* Remaining about 2 pct will be allocated to the guarantors

* Will raise about 120 million Swedish crowns ($14.6 million) before issue related costs

