BRIEF-Gaming Corps acquires gaming company VisualDreams

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gaming Corps AB :
* Says acquires gaming company VisualDreams
* Acquisition of VisualDreams is done by payment in form of 200,000 newly issued shares in Gaming Corps with possible additional purchase price of another 100,000 shares
* Visual Dreams has had a turnover of about 800,000 Swedish crowns ($97,200) per year over last two fiscal years
* Sellers of VisualDreams AB are the three founders Kristofer Boman, David Marquardt, Harald Johansson as well as eMocial Gaming Ventures AB Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.2282 Swedish crowns)