BRIEF-Gaming Corps acquires gaming company VisualDreams
#Software
September 14, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gaming Corps acquires gaming company VisualDreams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gaming Corps AB :

* Says acquires gaming company VisualDreams

* Acquisition of VisualDreams is done by payment in form of 200,000 newly issued shares in Gaming Corps with possible additional purchase price of another 100,000 shares

* Visual Dreams has had a turnover of about 800,000 Swedish crowns ($97,200) per year over last two fiscal years

* Sellers of VisualDreams AB are the three founders Kristofer Boman, David Marquardt, Harald Johansson as well as eMocial Gaming Ventures AB Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2282 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
