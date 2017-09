Sept 14 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Has opened its first dedicated assembly location in Shenyang, China

* Total investment volume for space rented over a 10-year period amounts to approximately 4.5 million euros ($5 million)

* New model start-ups in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)