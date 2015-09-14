BRIEF-Bonatla Property seeks lifting of trading suspension

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd :

* Has submitted a motivation to JSE for lifting of suspension

* As previously advised, circular to shareholders will require substantial redrafting due to effluxion of time, number of additional transactions entered into over past five years

* Continues with its intention to work constructively and positively with JSE to resolve outstanding issues as timeously as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)