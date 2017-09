Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cbrain A/S :

* The Ministry of Immigration, Integration and Housing has signed an agreement with cBrain to deliver F2 case and document management

* F2 will be delivered as a cloud service (SaaS) from the F2 Cloud Center at the Danish Agency for Governmental IT services (Statens IT) Source text for Eikon:

