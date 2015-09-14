BRIEF-Vestjysk Bank implements organisational changes

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* A number of cost-saving measures will be implemented on Sept. 28, 2015

* This takes place in view of the Bank’s declining business volume, which is a consequence of the Bank’s deliberate reduction of its balance sheet

* Overall, the organisational changes will entail a reduction in the number of employees in the Bank from 510 as of June 30, 2015 to around 460, equivalent to about 10 pct of employees

* Expects to achieve annual cost savings of minimum 25 million Danish crowns ($3.79 million) as a consequence of implementation of cost-saving measures

* Savings will not have accounting impact until as from Jan. 1, 2016

* Expected extraordinary costs related to the implementation of the measures will be recognised in the current financial year

* However, Vestjysk Bank maintains its expectations for 2015 of core earnings before impairments at the level of 350 million - 400 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

