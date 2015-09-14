BRIEF-Equites Property Fund concludes development lease with Puma

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd

* Acquisition of vacant industrial land and conclusion of development lease with Puma

* Agreement with Intaprop Investments Proprietary Limited in terms of which Equites will be acquiring all of shares and claims in Intaprop Hills Proprietary

* Acquisition also includes a completed 3 471 square metre new distribution centre

* Effective date of acquisition is 1 October 2015

* Concluded a development lease with Puma Sports Distributors Proprietary Limited at a capital value of approximately R155 million

* Anticipated purchase consideration of R52 088 189 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: