BRIEF-Equites Property Fund concludes development lease with Puma

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd
* Acquisition of vacant industrial land and conclusion of development lease with Puma
* Agreement with Intaprop Investments Proprietary Limited in terms of which Equites will be acquiring all of shares and claims in Intaprop Hills Proprietary
* Acquisition also includes a completed 3 471 square metre new distribution centre
* Effective date of acquisition is 1 October 2015
* Concluded a development lease with Puma Sports Distributors Proprietary Limited at a capital value of approximately R155 million
* Anticipated purchase consideration of R52 088 189 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: