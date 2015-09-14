FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Equites Property Fund concludes development lease with Puma
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Equites Property Fund concludes development lease with Puma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd

* Acquisition of vacant industrial land and conclusion of development lease with Puma

* Agreement with Intaprop Investments Proprietary Limited in terms of which Equites will be acquiring all of shares and claims in Intaprop Hills Proprietary

* Acquisition also includes a completed 3 471 square metre new distribution centre

* Effective date of acquisition is 1 October 2015

* Concluded a development lease with Puma Sports Distributors Proprietary Limited at a capital value of approximately R155 million

* Anticipated purchase consideration of R52 088 189 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.