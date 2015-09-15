FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Com Hem says secures financing, intends to redeem euro notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding Ab

* Says secures new financing and intends to redeem its euro notes

* Com Hem, NorCell Sweden Holding 2 and Norcell Sweden Holding 3 announced today that the group has entered into a new long-term financing agreement with DNB of SEK 1 bn.

* Com Hem intends to use the new credit facility, together with new short term facilities from Nordea and Danske Bank totaling SEK 500m and existing unutilized facilities, to redeem the EUR 187m Euro Notes issued by the Company’s subsidiary NorCell Sweden Holding 2 AB (publ) pursuant to their terms and conditions in November 2015.

* This is expected to reduce the group's interest cost by approximately SEK 100m annually compared to the Q2 2015 level Link to press release: here Further company coverage:

