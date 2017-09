Sept 15 (Reuters) - Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Succesfully places new loan in the Swedish bond market

* Places senior unsecured bond loan of 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.31 million)

* The loan has 2-year maturity, coupon rate is 3-month STIBOR + 0.80 pct p.a.

