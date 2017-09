Sept 15 (Reuters) - Passat SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 0.61 million euros ($690,398) versus 0.45 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating profit is 1.0 million euros versus 0.7 million euros a year ago

* Sees growth in revenue in H2

* Says exchange rate euro/dollar to have negative impact on H2 margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)