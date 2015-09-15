FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Serendipity Innovations proposes name change, sale of VM-activities and new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Serendipity Innovations publ AB :

* Board proposes business area Venture Management (VM-activities) to be sold to Serendipity Ixora AB (Ixora)

* Says VM-activities have been valued at about 284 million Swedish crowns ($34.37 million)

* Payment for the VM-activities is proposed to be done partly through cash payment of about 79 million crowns, which will be paid quarterly, and partly through non-cash share issue to the company

* Proposes name change to Sdiptech

* Says Jakob Holm, who is currently vice CEO, will become new CEO Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2628 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

