FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wolford Q1 EBIT turns to loss of EUR 3.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
September 14, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wolford Q1 EBIT turns to loss of EUR 3.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* Q1 revenues rose 6.5 pct from prior-year quarter to 34.0 million euros ($39 million)

* Reported operating results (EBIT) in Q1 amounted to -3.0 million euros (previous year: +3.1 million euros)

* Earnings after tax in first three months of 2015/16 totaled -2.6 million euros (previous year: +1.5 million euros)

* Full-Year targets confirmed

* Is still planning to further raise revenues and conclude 2015/16 financial year with positive operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.