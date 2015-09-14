BRIEF-Wolford Q1 EBIT turns to loss of EUR 3.0 mln

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* Q1 revenues rose 6.5 pct from prior-year quarter to 34.0 million euros ($39 million)

* Reported operating results (EBIT) in Q1 amounted to -3.0 million euros (previous year: +3.1 million euros)

* Earnings after tax in first three months of 2015/16 totaled -2.6 million euros (previous year: +1.5 million euros)

* Full-Year targets confirmed

* Is still planning to further raise revenues and conclude 2015/16 financial year with positive operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)