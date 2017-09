Sept 14 (Reuters) - Harboes Bryggeri A/S :

* Q1 revenue 380.5 million Danish crowns ($57.81 million) versus 392.1 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 45.1 million crowns versus 39.6 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for 2015/16 is maintained

* Still sees 2015/16 EBITDA in the region of 120 million - 140 million crowns

* Still sees 2015/16 profit before tax of about 35 million - 45 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5820 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)