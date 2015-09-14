FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bittium starts repurchase of own shares
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
September 14, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bittium starts repurchase of own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bittium Oyj :

* Decided on repurchase of own shares

* An offer is made for a maximum of 124,747,351 company’s shares and for a maximum of 252,648 stock options

* Offer period of offer commences on September 25, 2015 at 9.30. a.m. (Finnish time) and expires on October 16, 2015 at 4.00 p.m. (Finnish time)

* The offer price for each stock option is equivalent with the offer price of a share subtracted with the subscription price of a share pursuant to a stock option, i.e. 0.55 euros ($0.6229) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.