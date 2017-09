Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ulaslar Turizm :

* Sukru Tulga buys 6.72 percent stake in the company for 2.3 million lira ($751,633.99)

* Lamiye Ulas divests 250,000 C group share at 750,000 lira to Sukru Tulga

* Tevfik Mutlu Ulas sells 250,000 C group share at 750,000 lira to Sukru Tulga

* Yilmaz Ulas sells 250,000 C group share at 750,000 lira to Sukru Tulga

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0600 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)