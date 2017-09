Sept 14 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd :

* Dr Leila Fourie, executive director responsible for JSE’s post-trade and information services, has indicated that she will be leaving JSE in mid-2016

* Fourie will remain at JSE and will continue to drive a number of JSE's important strategic initiatives, including delivery of T+3