BRIEF-Putprop to sell asset to Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Putprop to sell asset to Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Putprop Ltd :

* Entered into a sale of property agreement with city of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality in terms of which Putprop will dispose of Erf 482, Selby Ext 6

* Disposal was motivated in part by group’s current tenant indicating that they would not renew their lease on expiry in Dec.2015

* Gross lettable area (GLA) of property is 13,909 square metres and weighted average rental per square metre is currently 44.80 rand

* Disposal is not subject to any conditions precedent

* Total purchase consideration of 65 million rand, shall be paid by purchaser within ten days of agreement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

