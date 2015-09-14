FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor expects revenue in Q3 of $52-54 million
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
September 14, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor expects revenue in Q3 of $52-54 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Expects revenue in Q3 of $52 million - $54 million, compared with revenue of $48.9 million during Q3 2014

* Company’s revenue guidance is based on lower revenue than expected due to an inventory reduction in supply chain of one of its largest customers for proprietary products

* It is expected that inventory adjustment will continue throughout Q4 of 2015, and that Nordic’s revenue from this customer will return to normal seasonality levels in Q1 2016

* Despite described inventory adjustment that negatively affects its revenue growth in short term; Nordic continues to expect strong growth in time ahead Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.