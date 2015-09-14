BRIEF-Vranken Pommery Monopole H1 net loss narrows to 4.8 million euros

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vranken Pommery Monopole SA :

* Reports H1 net loss group share of 4.8 million euros ($5.43 million) versus profit 13.7 million euros year ago or loss of 6.2 million euros restated

* H1 current operating income is 2.3 million euros versus 6.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 92.9 million euros versus 122.1 million euros a year ago

* Says budgeted full-year targets have been maintained in an environment of upwards-trending markets, namely Rosé wine sales continued to progress, growing by more than 7 percent in the first half (double-digit growth in America) and Champagne sales recorded by CIVC at Aug. 31 were positive (up 2 percent), including in France

* Says given seasonal nature of its business, group does not announce target figures