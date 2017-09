Sept 15 (Reuters) - IQE Plc :

* 2 percent revenue growth translated into 5 percent EPS growth

* H1 revenue 53.2 million stg versus 52 million stg last year

* H1 adjusted profit before tax 5.9 million stg versus 5.6 million stg last year

* Customer forecasts continue to reflect a normal second half weighting of demand

* Remains confident in achieving its full year expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)