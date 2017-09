Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc

* Pleased with continued steady growth of our business in a retail environment that remains tough

* We expect to continue growing slightly ahead of online grocery market

* 12 weeks to 9 Aug gross retail sales up 15.3 percent

* 12 weeks to 9 Aug gross sales up 17.3 percent