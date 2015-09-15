FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's Sun Intl updates on proposed Morula licence relocation
September 15, 2015

BRIEF-S.Africa's Sun Intl updates on proposed Morula licence relocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd :

* Update on proposed relocation of Morula casino licence to Menlyn Maine

* Last remaining objection relating to proposed relocation of its Morula casino licence has been withdrawn

* Co and Goldrush Group have entered into a settlement agreement whereby Goldrush has now withdrawn its high court application

* Confident that without any further impediments to development and construction, target opening date of September 2017 will be achieved

* Goldrush will make application to relocate one of its bingo licences to Morula site and commence operations thereon once existing casino licence has been relocated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

