BRIEF-Standstill agreement signed between Hawe capital group companies and creditors

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mediatel SA :

* Standstill agreement has been signed between Hawe capital group companies (debtors) and Polish Industrial Development Agency (Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu SA) and Open Finance Obligacji Przedsiebiorstw FIZAN as creditors

* As per standstill agreement by Sept. 30 parties will sign final agreement on terms and deadlines of debt repayment by Hawe group companies

* By Sept. 21 Alior Bank SA can join standstill agreement as creditor

* Hawe group companies (debtors) include Mediatel SA, HAWE Telekom sp. z o.o. and HAWE SA Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)