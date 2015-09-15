FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Technicolor acquires The Mill
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
September 15, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Technicolor acquires The Mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Acquires London-based visual effects advertising company The Mill for 259 million euros ($291.8 million) on a debt-free basis

* Acquisition adds significant financial contribution with a business that has grown revenues at a 16 pct CAGR since 2009 to reach 135 million euros in 2014 while delivering EBITDA margins of approximately 20 pct, thereby accomplishing a Technicolor’s Drive 2020 strategic roadmap objective

* Transaction combined with acquisition of Cisco Connected Devices will translate into high double digit EPS accretion for full year 2016

* Says its adjusted EBITDA floor set for 2020 (at least 500 million euros) as part of its Drive 2020 strategic roadmap will be achieved by 2017 while maintaining a strong cash flow generation

* Company will update its drive 2020 financial objectives concurrent with its full year 2015 results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.