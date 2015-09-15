BRIEF-Virbac H1 operating profit falls to 10.0 million euros

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Virbac SA :
* H1 operating profit 10.0 million euros ($11.26 million)versus 49.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share 3.8 million euros versus profit of 27.8 million euros year ago
* Current operating profit - adjusted is expected to show a real improvement in second half as compared to first half
* Current operating profit should still remain however, lower than in second half of 2014 despite addition of Sentinel
* In 2016 sales in United States excluding Sentinel should rebound strongly, without reaching totally level of 2014
