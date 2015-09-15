FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virbac H1 operating profit falls to 10.0 million euros
#Healthcare
September 15, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Virbac H1 operating profit falls to 10.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Virbac SA :

* H1 operating profit 10.0 million euros ($11.26 million)versus 49.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss group share 3.8 million euros versus profit of 27.8 million euros year ago

* Current operating profit - adjusted is expected to show a real improvement in second half as compared to first half

* Current operating profit should still remain however, lower than in second half of 2014 despite addition of Sentinel

* In 2016 sales in United States excluding Sentinel should rebound strongly, without reaching totally level of 2014

($1 = 0.8878 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
