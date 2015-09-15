BRIEF-Onxeo files application for key Livatag patent

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :
* Onxeo files application for key Livatag patent
* Has filed an international patent application to protect the overall compound related to its primary liver cancer orphan oncology product Livatag
* Patent application has been filed in the US and Europe and will be expanded to include other regions, including the Asian territories, under the patent review procedure
* If granted, this patent would protect Livatag until 2036