BRIEF-Immofinanz plans to sell 5 mln BUWOG shares
September 15, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz plans to sell 5 mln BUWOG shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Immofinanz

* Announces its intention to sell approximately 5 million ordinary shares ( “placing shares”) in Buwog AG

* Placing shares represent approximately 5% of company’s issued share capital and a portion of underlying shares of bonds tendered pursuant to cash option of exchange offer

* Will use proceeds of placement to partially fund payment to bondholders who have accepted cash option of exchange offer for Immofinanz’s eur 375 million bonds exchangeable into shares of company

* Remainder of exchange offer will be funded by available liquidity by Immofinanz

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding ( “placement”) to institutional investors, which will be launched immediately following this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
