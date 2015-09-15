FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Abn Amro Bank launches 1 billion euro AT1 benchmark transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Bank NV IPO-ABN.AS:

* Successfully launches a 1 billion euros AT1 benchmark transaction

* Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities have a temporary write-down loss absorption mechanism, a semi-annual discretionary non-cumulative coupon of 5.75 pct and are callable at year 5

* On a fully loaded and pro forma basis, the Tier 1 ratio reported at Q2 2015 will increase from 14.0 pct to 14.9 pct and the leverage ratio will increase from 3.1 pct to 3.3 pct

Source text: abn.com/1Kdc05P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

