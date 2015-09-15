REFILE-BRIEF-Berlin IV 2014/2015 revenue up at EUR 15.2 mln, proposes dividend

(Refiles to add additional information on dividend)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Berlin IV A/S :

* 2014/2015 revenue 15.2 million euros ($17.2 million) versus 14.6 million euros year ago

* 2014/2015 pre-tax profit before adjustments and tax 5.6 million euros, up 39.5 percent

* Sees 2015/2016 revenue of about 15.8 million euros

* Sees 2015/2016 EBVAT at about 7.5 million euros

* Proposes dividend of 0.21 crown per share for 2014/15 Source text for Eikon:

