FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Philips update on its performance trajectory and strategy
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 15, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Philips update on its performance trajectory and strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Says to be well on track in plan to create two leading, fit-for-purpose companies, focused on the HealthTech and Lighting opportunities

* Continues to expect modest sales growth for 2015 and is focused on improving the adjusted EBITA margin

* Expects an adjusted EBITA margin in 2016 of around 11 percent

* Expect modest sales growth in 2016

* Says separation and restructuring costs are expected to impact profitability by about 200 basis points in 2016, resulting in an anticipated reported EBITA margin of about 9 percent in 2016

* Return on invested capital is expected to be more than 12 percent in 2016 Source text: philips.to/1icWT4T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.