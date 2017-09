Sept 15 (Reuters) - Polnord SA :

* Prokom Investments SA lowers its stake in company to 11.63 percent from 21.08 percent via sale of 3,085,726 shares

* 3,085,726 shares of company sold at 9.75 zlotys ($2.6) per share

* Funds managed by Altus TFI SA raise their stake in company to 9.48 percent from 0.03 percent via purchase of 3,085,726 shares of company

($1 = 3.7218 zlotys)