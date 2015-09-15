FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund appoints Vincent Joyner as CEO
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund appoints Vincent Joyner as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :

* Appointment of CEO and acting CFO

* Vincent Joyner as chief executive officer and a member of board of hospitality with effect from September 15, 2015

* Gerald Nelson, current acting CEO of Hospitality, will remain in an executive role for a period of time following Vincent's appointment

* Board has further appointed Riaan Erasmus as acting chief financial officer (previously group financial manager), with effect from August 12, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
