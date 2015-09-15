BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund appoints Vincent Joyner as CEO

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :

* Appointment of CEO and acting CFO

* Vincent Joyner as chief executive officer and a member of board of hospitality with effect from September 15, 2015

* Gerald Nelson, current acting CEO of Hospitality, will remain in an executive role for a period of time following Vincent’s appointment

* Board has further appointed Riaan Erasmus as acting chief financial officer (previously group financial manager), with effect from August 12, 2015