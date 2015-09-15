FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honda extends in-car digital content store created by Ixonos to vehicles sold in Russia
September 15, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Honda extends in-car digital content store created by Ixonos to vehicles sold in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* In Oct. 2014 Ixonos announced it delivers a cloud-based in-car digital content store for Honda based on the Ixonos Experience Store for Automotive

* The service called Honda App Center has been running on Honda’s new Android head unit as a standard feature on all new Honda vehicles sold across Europe since the beginning of 2015

* Informs that from June 2015 service has also been available on Russian market Source text: bit.ly/1FK4Wf6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

